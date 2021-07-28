New fruit and veg shop opens in Peterborough’s Rivergate Shopping centre
A new fruit and veg shop has opened in Peterborough’s Rivergate Shopping Centre.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:13 pm
The Fruit and Veg Shop opened its doors for the first time on Friday (July 23) after taking its place inside Rivergate.
The business has previously operated as a kiosk outside the shopping centre and also has a presence at Ortongate Shopping Centre alongside its home delivery system.
As part of the opening, there were deals available such as four punnets of Raspberries for £1 and the same price for two punnets of blueberries. The shop will now remain open and will offer its wide range of fresh fruit and veg from its new permanent base in the centre.
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/theftuitandveg/.