Music retail giant HMV to return to Peterborough high street this November
The entertainment music chain caused a great deal of excitement earlier this month when it announced that it would be returning to Queensgate after closing its store in the shopping centre in 2019.
Queensgate has now confirmed that the store will be opening in late November. The store will be located in the ground floor unit formerly occupied by FatFace.
Upon announcing its return, a HMV statement said: “As the UK’s leading specialist retailer of music, film, pop culture, books, and technology, HMV has over 120 stores nationwide.
"Our heritage is synonymous with the development of British popular music and culture – and now, we’re bringing that legacy to Peterborough.
"We’re excited to announce that HMV is opening a brand-new store at Queensgate Shopping Centre – and we’re looking for an experienced Store Manager to lead the way.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to: Open a brand-new HMV store and recruit your own team, lead with passion, drive sales, and deliver outstanding customer experiences, be at the heart of local film, music, and pop culture communities.”