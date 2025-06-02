Fashion retailer FatFace is poised to close its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
A prominent fashion retailer in Peterborough has announced its city store is to close.
The outdoor-inspired clothing retailer FatFace has revealed that its store on the ground floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre will shut permanently on June 15.
A notice in the shop window states: “Thank you for shopping in our Peterborough store.
"Our last day here is 15 June 2025.”
It is not known how many staff worked in the shop.
A representative for the store declined to comment on the closure.
The closure comes 20 months after FatFace, which was founded in 1988, was acquired by the leading clothing retailer Next, headquartered in Leicester.
FatFace announced a pre-tax loss of £3.2 million last October, which was in part attributed to costs related to the acquisition.
While the loss of the retailer will be a blow for Queensgate it comes at a time when the centre has enjoyed a wealth of new arrivals and expansions of some existing tenants.
It is understood that Australian jewellery and accessories chain Lovisa is preparing to open a store in the Queensgate as is luxury cosmetics retailer Rituals..
These include expansions by jewellers Pandora, Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks.
Late last year, the centre welcomed the opening of the 27,500 square feet ODEON Luxe cinema, which is the anchor attraction of its new leisure extension alongside Putt & Play.
And homewares retailer Søstrene Grene made its regional debut by opening in the centre. Community recycling venture Up The Garden Bath has also opened its UNITY store in the Queensgate.
Eatery Taco Bell is another new arrival and the retail giant, the Frasers Group, will be opening the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct later this year.
