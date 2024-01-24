Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have once again been raised about toilet provision in Peterborough city centre, with the news that M&S have plans to shut the Queensgate store later this year.

The store is one of a handful in the city centre with toilets – and shoppers have said it is a concern that the facilities could be lost when the shop closes.

The problem was highlighted when another large Queensgate store – John Lewis – closed in 2021.

On hearing the news about M&S, Josh Lawrence, commenting on the Peterborough Telegraph Facebook page said: “No more toilets or baby change within Queensgate.”

Carole Howden added: “ Where do we go if we need the toilet now?? Nightmare!!”

Magda Maggie O said: “Things will really go south once M&S goes. Aside from being a great and popular shop, the cafe is always busy at the weekend, and another thing is the toilets in M&S are the best accessible toilets in Queensgate, as the shopping centre toilets are far away, and I think not many people know about them.

"I know M&S toilets should probably be for customers only but the fact is that lots of people visit them due to convenience, elderly people too as might be too far to walk to the other toilets.”

Cllr Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned for better toilet facilities in the city centre – especially for disabled people – said the city now risked losing shoppers to other locations.Cllr Stevenson said: “Yet again, Peterborough is to lose a vital facility without which people simply won't come to our city centre to shop.

"We absolutely must prioritise access to safe, pleasant, accessible (to all), plentiful toilet facilities for shoppers or people will shop elsewhere.

"The message is really clear: there are other cities within reach of Peterborough that provide the facilities that people want and need to shop in comfort.

"This is probably the final wake up call the city is going to get. Listen to what the public is saying: build quality facilities now or lose out to Leicester, Milton Keynes, Spalding and other shopping hubs that are getting it right for shoppers.”

Where are toilets located in Peterborough city centre?

There are some public toilets in Peterborough city centre.

Currently, there are facilities – including Changing Places toilets – located at the Car Haven car park, at the back of the Town Hall.

The other toilets listed include at the Car Park (level 1), the Bus Station, Boots, Burger King and McDonalds. The centre say all the toilets have disabled access.

On the edge of the city centre, there are also facilities in Asda and Waitrose, both located on Bourges Boulevard.