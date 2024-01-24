News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

M&S Queensgate closure: Where to spend a penny in Peterborough city centre when one of biggest stores shuts

Shoppers say M&S toilets were best in city – as concerns are raised about the lack of facilities
By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concerns have once again been raised about toilet provision in Peterborough city centre, with the news that M&S have plans to shut the Queensgate store later this year.

The store is one of a handful in the city centre with toilets – and shoppers have said it is a concern that the facilities could be lost when the shop closes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The problem was highlighted when another large Queensgate store – John Lewis – closed in 2021.

Most Popular
Plans have been revealed to close the M&S store in Queensgate later this yearPlans have been revealed to close the M&S store in Queensgate later this year
Plans have been revealed to close the M&S store in Queensgate later this year

On hearing the news about M&S, Josh Lawrence, commenting on the Peterborough Telegraph Facebook page said: “No more toilets or baby change within Queensgate.”

Carole Howden added: “ Where do we go if we need the toilet now?? Nightmare!!”

Magda Maggie O said: “Things will really go south once M&S goes. Aside from being a great and popular shop, the cafe is always busy at the weekend, and another thing is the toilets in M&S are the best accessible toilets in Queensgate, as the shopping centre toilets are far away, and I think not many people know about them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know M&S toilets should probably be for customers only but the fact is that lots of people visit them due to convenience, elderly people too as might be too far to walk to the other toilets.”

Read More
University boss urges M&S chief to visit Peterborough and rethink Queensgate sto...

Cllr Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned for better toilet facilities in the city centre – especially for disabled people – said the city now risked losing shoppers to other locations.Cllr Stevenson said: “Yet again, Peterborough is to lose a vital facility without which people simply won't come to our city centre to shop.

"We absolutely must prioritise access to safe, pleasant, accessible (to all), plentiful toilet facilities for shoppers or people will shop elsewhere.

"The message is really clear: there are other cities within reach of Peterborough that provide the facilities that people want and need to shop in comfort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is probably the final wake up call the city is going to get. Listen to what the public is saying: build quality facilities now or lose out to Leicester, Milton Keynes, Spalding and other shopping hubs that are getting it right for shoppers.”

Where are toilets located in Peterborough city centre?

There are some public toilets in Peterborough city centre.

Currently, there are facilities – including Changing Places toilets – located at the Car Haven car park, at the back of the Town Hall.

Queensgate also list a number of toilets – including in M&S – in the centre.

The other toilets listed include at the Car Park (level 1), the Bus Station, Boots, Burger King and McDonalds. The centre say all the toilets have disabled access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the edge of the city centre, there are also facilities in Asda and Waitrose, both located on Bourges Boulevard.

Cafes, coffee shops and pubs also have toilets – but some may require people to make a purchase before using the facilities.

There are also plans for new Changing Places toilets to be created at Peterborough Cathedral, with work set to begin later in the spring – although no opening date has been set.

Related topics:QueensgatePeterboroughM&S