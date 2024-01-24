Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The principal of Peterborough’s university has issued an impassioned invitation to the boss of M&S to visit the city and to rethink plans to close the retail giant’s Queensgate store.

Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, in Bishops Road, says he wants M&S chief executive Stuart Machin to see at first hand the potential that millions of pounds of regeneration work will bring the city centre and how M&S could benefit.

The invitation comes a day after M&S announced that it is planning to close its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in April.

ARU Peterborough Principal Ross Renton who has invited M&S chief executive to visit Peterborough and to rethink plans to close its Queensgate store.

Professor Renton said: “This is a serious offer to the Marks and Spencer’s chief executive Stuart Machin for us to provide a tour of the city and university campus to help him gain a greater understanding of the huge potential within our city.

"Community is one of the M&S’s key strategic drivers. Its financial statement highlights that ‘many communities are yet to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and are likely to continue to rely on companies to provide financial support and to invest in improving employability and job creation.’

“M&S also states it plans to establish a community strategy to address the challenges that matter most to communities.

Prof Renton said: "They can put the high street at the heart of this new strategy, starting with Peterborough.

“I am sure after a visit Stuart will share our passion for the city.”

Prof Renton said M&S and the city centre would benefit from the huge investment planned for the Station Quarter, its various Towns Fund projects and the future phases of the university.

“The scale of growth and ambition within the city will inevitably increase footfall across retail and the wider economy.”

The M&S closure plan has been described as a ‘hammer blow’ to the city by Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq. It comes three years after department store chain John Lewis and fashion retailer Next both moved out of Queensgate.

M&S says consultations are taking place with staff and many are likely to be offered jobs at its two other stores in Peterborough if the closure plans go ahead in April.