Retail giant M&S's plan to close Queensgate Shopping Centre store is 'hammer blow', says council leader
The announcement by retail giant M&S that it plans to close its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been met with shock by civic leaders.
The retailer told staff today (January 23) that the store, which sits across three floors at the Queensgate, is earmarked to close in the next few months subject to consultation.
It is understood that Peterborough City Council chiefs are already looking at ways to offer some help to those M&S staff in danger of losing their jobs.
Council leader Mohammed Farooq said: “There is no doubt this is a hammer blow for the Queensgate and the city centre.
"M&S was a major stakeholder in Queensgate.
"I am told though that 50 per cent of the staff at the Queensgate M&S are likely to be offered alternative jobs with M&S in Peterborough.”
M&S also has outlets at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.
It is not known exactly how many staff are employed at the Queensgate M&S.
Cllr Farooq added: “It’s very disappointing. It does seem to be one step forward and one step back for the Queensgate centre.
"We know that Frasers are coming to the Queensgate and we expect the cinema will be back on course soon but then we get this announcement.”
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “I am very disappointed that M&S have announced plans to close their store in Queensgate.
“It is short-sighted.
"Peterborough’s City Centre is on the up and there are brighter days ahead.
“The arrival of Frasers is close. New projects in and around the city centre will mean an increase in footfall for all of our shops and venues.
"Phase 3 of the new University, the £48 million Station Quarter, and £23 million for City Centre regeneration will bring additional activity to our City Centre
“I hope M&S reconsider and are part of Peterborough’s future.”
Retail entrepreneur and chairman of Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce Mike Greene said: “This is a blow for the city.
"I think Queensgate might be out of touch with the rent and rates it charges retailers. It is perhaps overpriced for retailers’ needs.”
Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, said: “This is a desperately damaging decision by M&S to shut their Queensgate store and leaves yet another hole in our city centre.
“We really need action to boost our city centre and to bring more people into the heart of the city.”
M&S’s announcement comes three years after John Lewis and Next announced they were leaving the Queensgate centre.
An M&S spokesperson said: “The proposal is for the store to close in April, but a confirmed date will be confirmed as part of the consultation that’s now taking place.”
Craig Burton, M&S Regional Manager, said: “Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them.
"Should the proposals go ahead, we will offer them alternative roles with M&S wherever possible.
He added: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.
"Our other stores in Peterborough remain open and are unaffected by this announcement.”