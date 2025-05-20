Long established Peterborough city centre fish and chip shop reopens under new ownership
Peterborough’s long-established Parrotts Fish and Chip Shop has reopened under new ownership.
The fish and chip shop, located on Hereward Cross, officially reopened on Monday (May 19) after closing its doors in February.
The shop has been taken over by Tarun Singh, who has also taken over Eye Fish and Chips as well as House of Feasts, turning the business into the Marigold Tavern. The two businesses now co-exist in the same location in Eye Green.
Tarun said: “We are really excited to have taken over Parrotts Fish and Chips and return it to trading.
"We have plans to re-fit the store and add various new offerings to the menu!
"We will be looking at the demand closely and have a number of plans, our aim is to ensure that a fish and chip shop remains in the middle of the city.”
Previous owner Cathy Braithwaite said that she took the decision to close the shop earlier this year due to he combination of the rising cost of fish, potatoes and other products, falling footfall and high rents.
She said at the time: “"It has been an adventure and an extraordinary three years. I don’t regret it except for the last few weeks.
"They used to talk about things being as ‘cheap as chips’ – but that’s no longer true as chips are now very expensive.
"We had hoped that the new flats would improve things for us but in the end it just didn’t happen quickly enough.”