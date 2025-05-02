Law firm shows 15,000 ways to help charities

Roythornes' Operations Director Ann Barrasso

Leading law firm Roythornes has passed a significant milestone as part of its campaign to help those in need.

Over the last five years the legal specialists have donated more than 15,000 aluminium cans as part of a firm wide recycling scheme.

The donated cans are collected by the charity Helipads for Hospitals and recycled to support the creation of helipads for hospitals across the UK. By transforming what would have been everyday waste into potentially life-saving infrastructure, it’s an initiative that’s good for the planet and for the wider community.

In addition, the ring pulls from the cans are donated to the Purple Community Fund, who recycle them into stylish eco-fashion items such as handbags and accessories. Any money raised from sales go to supporting families living in poverty with programmes around education, health and nutrition.

Speaking about the achievement, Roythornes Operations Director Ann Barrasso said: “It’s a significant achievement and the staff across all six of our offices have contributed to the total. The scheme is not only good for the planet, but it also helps those most in need in our local communities and across the world.”

Ann continued to say that the firm will continue to run the programme: “This is just one of the recycling programmes we run within the firm. Our staff are incredibly enthusiastic about reducing their impact on the planet and it’s something we wholeheartedly support.”