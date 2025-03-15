Help us save our pub: Community rallies to save historic pub from demolition

The village of Turves only has one community building - the village pub, the Three Horseshoes. This is under threat of demolition. We have no school, no church, no shop, no meeting place.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2024, a planning application to demolish the historic Three Horseshoes pub in Turves and replace it with five houses sparked concern among local residents. This beloved pub, which has been a vital part of the community, was on the verge of being lost forever. However, a determined group of residents, supported by advisers and some grant funding, are working to acquire the building and transform it into a thriving community hub.

The Fenland District Council designated the Three Horseshoes pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), offering it some protection from demolition. This status came into effect in April 2024, just as the owners vacated the premises. Turves, which lacks basic community facilities like a school, hall, shop, or church, would be left without a central gathering space if the pub were lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the residents have set up a Community Benefit Society, The Three Horseshoes Turves Community Hub Ltd., to purchase the property. Their vision is to create a multi-use hub, offering services such as healthcare, retail, food, drink, entertainment, and meeting rooms.

The Three Horseshoes

The original planning application was withdrawn in September 2024, following a recommendation from the Council to refuse it. Now, the community is fundraising to secure the pub as a shared asset that meets local needs.

We encourage everyone to support this initiative by signing our petition or making a donation. The petition can be found here: www.change.org/p/reclaim-and-restore-the-historical-the-three-horseshoes-as-a-community-hub

The Hub website is here: 3horseshoeshub.com/

Our just giving page is here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3horseshoeshub

FAQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why didn’t the owners sell the pub? The building needs repairs and their asking price exceeded the building’s commercial value,

Can’t the owners do whatever they want with the building? Whilst they can sell, the ACV status limits potential changes of use, unless the building continues to serve the community.

Join us in saving the Three Horseshoes and securing a brighter future for Turves!