Double awards joy for Peterborough city centre cocktail bar

Peterborough’s city centre cocktail bar Bijou has claimed a remarkable double at a prestigious regional industry awards.

Bijou, the independent cocktail bar and events venue on Bridge Street, triumphed at the Restaurant & Bar Awards 2025, winning the Cocktail Bar of the Year Cambridgeshire and Venue Manager of the Year Cambridgeshire.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to the bar’s commitment to excellence and the hard work of its talented team.

Bijou, which has quickly become an integral part of Peterborough’s vibrant hospitality scene, continues to make waves as a key player on Bridge Street, showcasing what an independent business can achieve when driven by passion, creativity, and community support.

Jade King, Venue Manager, said after winning her award: “I cannot express how happy and overwhelmed I am right now!

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Of course, none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of my amazing team.

!I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and this recognition for Bijou as Cocktail Bar of the Year Cambridgeshire is a testament to our passion for delivering exceptional experiences. "

Commenting on the bar’s growth and achievements, Matt Andrews, Event & Marketing Manager at Bijou, added: "2024 has been an exciting year of exponential growth for Bijou. This success wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless effort and enthusiasm of everyone involved. We’ve seen our business grow by leaps and bounds, and we’ve worked hard to create new experiences that our guests love.

The award-winning Bijou cocktail bar in Bridge Street

"The fantastic recognition we’ve received is a testament to the incredible team we have here at Bijou, and we’re looking forward to unveiling even more exciting events and ideas throughout 2025. There’s so much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it all with the people of Peterborough!"

Bijou is particularly renowned for its bottomless brunch offering, which has become a highlight for locals and visitors alike. Guests are invited to indulge in an their choice of two brunch experiences with their Ultimate brunch including over 30 different cocktails to choose from, making it a popular choice for those looking to celebrate or simply enjoy a fun afternoon with friends.

In addition to this, Bijou offers their Bijou Basement for private hire, making it the ideal venue for celebrations, corporate events, and more. Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, a business gathering, or a special occasion, the space provides an intimate and stylish setting for any event.

Bijou’s victory highlights the dedication of independent businesses to enhancing Peterborough’s hospitality offering, and the Restaurant & Bar Awards 2025 have recognised the venue’s commitment to outstanding service, creative cocktails, and unique events.

The award-winning Bijou cocktail bar venue manager Jade King

With an already packed calendar of events—including live music, DJs, karaoke, and themed nights—Bijou is set to continue its mission of delivering new and exciting experiences for the local community in the year ahead.

•Bijou Live on Saturday from 9pm has Norma performing live in the basement.