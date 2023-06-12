Commercial agents Eddisions in Peterborough announces new town planner to join its team
A leading commercial agents in Peterborough has just announced a new staff appointment.
Eddisons, which has offices in Thorpe Road, has recruited a new town planner to its professional services team.
Lewis Baker has joined the company as a Graduate Planner from Warner Planning in Milton Keynes which he joined on completion of a post-graduate degree in Urban Planning from Sheffield Hallam University in 2022.
He will be based at Eddisons’ Peterborough office where the planning team, headed by Kate Wood, planning director, works mainly across the firm’s regional offices in Kettering, Northampton, Huntingdon, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds plus Lincoln following the recent acquisition of Banks Long & Co.
Kate said: “Lewis joins us at a time when many local authorities in the region are at key points in their local plan life cycles.
“He adds much needed support and capacity to service clients’ requirements.”
Last year, Eddisons bought Budworth Hardcastle for £1.8 million, which had offices in Kettering, Northampton and Peterborough.
And the company celebrated a double awards success when it was awarded the title for the most active agent in Cambridgeshire by commercial property research specialists EGi Radius Data Exchange.
And its director, Julian Welch, was also named as the region’s Dealmaker of the Year after he completed more than 100 transaction over the year.