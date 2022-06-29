From left, Budworth Hardcastle directors Philip Arnold, Mark Budworth, Gavin Hynes, Nick Galloway, Steve Banks, Gilbert Harvey.

Eddisons, which has offices in Thorpe Road, has just acquired commercial property firm Budworth Hardcastle, which has offices in Kettering, Northampton and Peterborough.

The deal builds on Eddisons’ existing strength in the Eastern region where, along with its Peterborough office has a presence in Cambridge, Huntingdon and Bury St Edmunds.

The combined team will be led by Eddisons director Steve Hawkins.

Eddisons managing director Anthony Spencer said: “I am very pleased to welcome the Budworth Hardcastle team to Eddisons. They are a highly experienced team with a proven track record in delivering high quality professional advice.

"We continue to seek further opportunities for expansion across the UK.”

The new purchase follows Eddisons’ acquisition of South Coast-based firm Daniells Harrisons earlier this year and East of England commercial property agency Barker Storey Mathews in 2019.

Eddisons now employs more than 360 people and is one of the UK’s fastest growing property consultancies.