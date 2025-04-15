Clues unveils new store in Westgate Arcade at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clues a long-standing favourite in premium menswear, based in Westgate Arcade, is proud to announce the relocation and grand reopening of its store within the Westgate Arcade at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The move marks a significant investment in both the brand’s physical space and the overall customer experience. The newly designed store offers an elevated and more spacious shopping environment, reflecting Clues' continued commitment to quality, service, and style.

“Our relocation has given us the opportunity to not only refresh the look and feel of the store, but also to expand what we can offer our customers,” said a spokesperson for Clues.

“The additional space allows for improved merchandising, a wider range of brands, and even the ability to host exclusive in-store events for our loyal customers.”

Inside the relocated Clues Store in Westgate Arcade

"We’re thrilled to see Clues invest in its future here at Queensgate. The new store is a fantastic addition to Westgate Arcade, and the improved layout, expanded brand offering, and opportunity for exclusive customer events will no doubt enhance the shopping experience for our visitors. It’s great to see a local favourite evolving and thriving," said Verity Swinscoe - Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator.

The upgraded store layout is carefully curated to create a seamless shopping journey, with new seasonal collections displayed in a more accessible and visually impactful way. With the enhanced retail space, Clues is set to offer a more dynamic and engaging experience, tailored to the modern shopper.

Visit the new Clues store now in Westgate Arcade at Queensgate and experience the next chapter in menswear retail.