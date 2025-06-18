Clovelly House sold to St Georges Nursing Home

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the successful sale of Clovelly House, a well-established residential care home located in March, Cambridgeshire.

This impressive, detached care home, registered for 21 residents, has been acquired by St Georges Nursing Home. The property is beautifully presented throughout and occupies a sought-after location in a well-populated area of March, offering excellent accessibility and close proximity to local amenities.

Having been under the same ownership for 20 years, Clovelly House has earned a superb reputation for delivering high-quality residential care and has consistently maintained high occupancy levels.

With the business brought to market due to the owner’s decision to retire, the sale was handled by Corporate Negotiator, John Carroll, who identified the ideal buyer in the established operator, St Georges Nursing Home.

John said: “It has been a pleasure to facilitate the sale of such a high-quality care home. After two decades of exemplary ownership, we are proud to have supported the vendor in securing a fitting buyer to take this business forward. We wish both parties continued success.”

