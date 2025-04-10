Cambridgeshire carpenter grows £2.5 million business in five years while supporting local community

Nick Burrows (on right) supporting at CPS Annual Charity Golf Day.

A Cambridgeshire-based carpenter, who struggled to find opportunities at one of England's largest building firms, has built his own multimillion-pound carpentry business in just five years, all while giving back to the Cambridgeshire community.

Nick Burrows, founder of Excel Carpentry Contractors Ltd, has grown his company from a £120,000 turnover to £2.5 million in just half a decade, with projections to exceed £3 million this year.

He started his career as an apprentice at one of England's largest building firms but felt he wasn’t progressing as fast as he hoped.

"I soon realised I wasn't receiving the support or development opportunities I needed.

“After gaining experience with other carpentry companies, I was confident I could offer a better service myself.”

When starting his own carpentry business, his partner Erin, who worked in construction recruitment, provided crucial support with her industry connections.

"My partner Erin's contacts were invaluable as she had strong relationships with key contractors and a network of skilled carpenters.

“With her support, I landed my first job, delivered it to the highest standard and from there, Excel Carpentry was born.”

The early days demanded significant personal sacrifice, with Burrows working extended hours to establish the business.

"I was working 14-hour days, spending the daytime on the tools and the evenings managing quotes, invoicing, admin and marketing.

“But I loved what I was doing. That passion kept me going."

Excel Carpentry’s ongoing project at King’s College School in Cambridge.

The turning point came when Burrows decided to bring in additional management support.

"The real shift came when I realised I couldn't do it all on my own. I brought in a former colleague to help with operations and it was a turning point.

“Now we have eight staff in the office and around 40 carpenters on site."

They now work on some of the biggest projects in Cambridge, including the Clare College Old Court refurbishment with Barnes Construction. This involves restoring windows, repairing roof rafters, replacing valleys, and fully refurbishing rooms with new kitchenettes, doors and floors.

With stronger management structures in place, Excel Carpentry has also been able to give back to the Cambridge community.

"Our growth has enabled us to invest in our people by expanding our apprenticeship programme and supporting charitable initiatives in Cambridge, including grassroots football and charity sporting events.

"From the start, I wanted to build a business that wasn't just about profit, but one that created opportunities for others, supported the community and took sustainability seriously."

Excel Carpentry also does a lot of work within the Cambridge community, including sponsoring Cambridge University Press F.C. For 24/25 Season.

With the business well-established in Cambridge, Burrows now plans to expand into Oxford, taking advantage of government plans for regional development.

"With the government's plans to create a 'Silicon Valley' innovation corridor between Cambridge and Oxford, the timing couldn't be better.

“Oxford shares many of the same characteristics as Cambridge, with university-led growth, heritage buildings and high standards."

From a frustrated apprentice to the owner of a growing carpentry business, Nick Burrows has demonstrated how determination, quality work and strong values can build success in a competitive industry, all while supporting his local community.