Aldi has revealed a fresh new look for its Bretton store when it re-opened to customers earlier this week.

Standing at 1,125 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Aldi in Bretton

The store employs 29 staff, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.