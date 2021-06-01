Bird’s eye view of new housing development near Peterborough

Work is progressing at the site

A total of 55 new homes are being built in Crease Drove, Crowland by the Longhurst Group - and the new aerial photographs show the progress being made at the site.

The images show the formation of roads, drainage being installed and a site entrance being developed.

Retaining walls have also been built around the site boundaries.

Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth and Development at The Longhurst Group said: “It’s good to see progress being made on our new fully affordable development in Crowland by our construction partners GEDA Construction.

“These homes will help to address the need for more affordable housing for rent and home ownership across the South Holland District and we’re delighted to be bringing these much-needed homes to fruition.

“As part of our Improving Lives vision, we’re committed to bringing the homes people want to where they’re needed most and we know this development will help us achieve this aim.”

The homes will be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties and will be available for Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and affordable rent.

Marcus added: “It’s anticipated that there will be another few weeks of work before construction begins on the actual homes.