Azets announces strategic promotion in Peterborough office

Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, has made a strategic promotion at Director level in its Peterborough office to reflect business growth.

Gemma Wright has been promoted to Audit & Assurance Director. She joined Azets in 2019 after a spell with Rawlinsons Accountants in the city.

She is among 33 new Partners and Directors announced by the top 10 accountancy firm across its UK business, of which 15 are in the South region. In total, Azets has made 372 promotions across its UK business.

Azets has Cambridgeshire offices in Peterborough and Cambridge.

Gemma Wright

Peter Gallanagh, UK&I Chief Executive Officer at Azets, said: “Our newly promoted Partners and Directors represent the next generation of leaders helping our clients and colleagues move forward with confidence.

“Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise, and ambition, and I’m proud to see their achievements recognised as part of our continued investment in people and growth across the UK.”

Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs, is an international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, employing 8,200 people and supporting 100,000-plus clients through its network of 189 offices across Europe.

In the UK, Azets is a top ten accountancy and business advisory Group and employs 3,800 people, with more than 70 offices nationwide.

https://www.azets.com/en-uk

