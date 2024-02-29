Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queensgate is facing another blow after it was announced the Body Shop will be closing in the Peterborough shopping centre.

Question marks were hanging over the future of the shop, located on the ground floor near Marks and Spencer – another store which is set to close – after it was announced the firm had moved into administration.

The Body Shop has said it will close the Queensgate branch

Today it has been confirmed that the store will close within the next four to six weeks.

The Peterborough branch was included in a list of 75 stores set to close.

It comes less than three months after being taken over by private equity company, Aurelius.

When it was announced that the firm was struggling, Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior lecturer in the Faculty of Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at ARU Peterborough, said: “With twice as many stores as competitors like Lush, and a reliance on buying expensive high-quality ingredients from small producers, The Body Shop hasn’t kept up with the changing times and the economic challenges facing the High Street today.

