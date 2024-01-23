M&S announce plans to close Queensgate store in Peterborough city centre
M&S have announced plans to close their Queensgate store in Peterborough city centre.
Staff at the shop were told of the news today (Tuesday).
The number of jobs affected has not been announced. If the proposals are given the go ahead, it is though the store would close in April
The news is a major blow for the city centre – and comes three years after John Lewis closed in the shopping centre.
Craig Burton, M&S Regional Manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience. As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Peterborough store in the Queensgate shopping centre.
“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them. Should the proposals go ahead, we will offer them alternative roles with M&S wherever possible.
“In recent years we have invested over £31 million in our stores in the East of England and we look forward to working with the local council to bring forward plans for further future investment into Peterborough and the wider local area.
“We would like to thank all our customers who have shopped in the store, and we will be working hard to keep serving them in our local M&S Peterborough Brotherhood store which offers a wide range of M&S Food and Clothing & Home products and M&S Foodhall in Serpentine Green shopping centre where customers can also Click & Collect purchases from marksandspencer.com.”