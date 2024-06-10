An array of attractions lined up for guests at Peterborough Business Expo
Businesses are being urged to take the chance to showcase their products at services at a special event in Peterborough.
The Peterborough Business Expo will be held at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, on June 20 starting at 9am.
Organisers say the Expo will feature a range of exhibitors showcasing their services and products.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a free open business surgery where they can ask any questions about their own business.
There will also be free workshops covering various subject matters, as well as A Smile A Day Photography capturing all the memorable moments of the day.
Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub and the founder of The Peterborough Business Expo, said: “This event serves as a platform for businesses to exhibit their services and products, showcasing the diverse and innovative offerings that our community has to offer. Join us as we celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity that thrives in our region.
“We are thrilled to announce that our guest speaker on the day will be entrepreneur Mike Greene.”
Mr Greene starred in ITV’s Channel 4's Secret Millionaire in 2011 and is a business growth mentor, author, and investor in numerous start-up and growth businesses.
He will discuss the importance of embracing change and incorporating AI in your business strategy.
For further information or to register to attend, visit the Expo website here or email [email protected]