Allison Homes helps community enjoy its culture by sponsoring Peterborough Celebrates Festival

Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes helped Nene Park Trust host its much-loved Peterborough Celebrates Festival, as the lead community project sponsor.

Peterborough Celebrates Festival was a free-to-attend event held over Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May at Ferry Meadows and saw thousands of community members come together to enjoy the city’s culture, via music, dance and acrobatics performances and an interactive theatre show. Attendees were also treated to arts and crafts activities, games stalls and a wide variety of food vendors.

Allison Homes, proudly headquartered in Peterborough and building vibrant new homes communities across the Peterborough area, was the lead community project sponsor of the festival and supported its ‘Flutter of Butterflies’ art installation. The display celebrated nature by showcasing striking butterflies made using recycled plastic bottles and paint, and created by schools, community groups and individuals.

The developer also had a stand at the event and hosted a LEGO building competition for budding builders to take part in. Every child who entered the competition had two minutes to try and build the best LEGO house, and was given a rucksack, filled with stickers, sweets and stationery, and a branded Allison Homes festival t-shirt to take home.

In total, the housebuilder received 196 entries. The winning design was built by Albert, aged 15, who constructed a ‘swimming pool tree house’. As a prize, they will be awarded a LEGO Creator housebuilding set.

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Peterborough is a city we are incredibly proud to call home and it was a pleasure to give back to the wonderful community here by being the lead community project sponsor of the Peterborough Celebrates Festival. The handcrafted butterflies looked fantastic and it was a real moment of pride to see the Allison Homes name alongside them.

“Community is at the heart of our company. We strive to support, donate to and volunteer alongside the communities where we operate as much as possible, so are delighted to have taken part in such a brilliant festival.”

Lucy Thornton-Reid, Senior Fundraising Officer at Nene Park Trust, said: “We were thrilled to have Allison Homes on board as our lead community project sponsor. Support through sponsorship has a huge impact on our ability to put on an event like Peterborough Celebrates and crucially, keep it free to attend, ensuring it remains accessible to all. It has been a pleasure working with Allison Homes who have been so willing to get involved, make a difference and support the community.”

Allison Homes is delivering a range of new housing developments across the Peterborough area, including Harriers Rest in Wittering, Abbey Park in Thorney and the upcoming Beaufort Gardens in Market Deeping. A new development, Cranbrook Grange in Somersham, is also set to launch soon.

The company is also building homes at sites in Lincolnshire, including Chapel Gate in Moulton Chapel, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Manthorpe Chase in Grantham, all within commuting distance of Peterborough.