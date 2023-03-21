Queensgate’s lifts have returned to working order after being out of action for several weeks.

Shoppers said they were being forced to go elsewhere, out of Peterborough, as a result of the issues.

The situation was not helped when an alternative lift, located in Primark in the centre, also failed to work, leaving one in M&S and one other lift in Primark working.

