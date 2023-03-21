News you can trust since 1948
After several weeks of being out of order, Queensgate's lifts work again

Centre had been in ‘daily discussion’ with engineers over problems

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT

Queensgate’s lifts have returned to working order after being out of action for several weeks.

Disabled shoppers have hit out at the centre in recent weeks due to the lack of working lifts in Queensgate, making it difficult for people to access different levels and shops.

Shoppers said they were being forced to go elsewhere, out of Peterborough, as a result of the issues.

The lifts had been out of action at Queensgate for several weeks
The situation was not helped when an alternative lift, located in Primark in the centre, also failed to work, leaving one in M&S and one other lift in Primark working.

On Friday, March 17, a spokesperson for Queensgate said they had been in daily discussions to get the lift fixed, and staff had been patrolling the area to ensure visitors who needed help were able to get it.

Now a spokesperson has confirmed the liff is back in action for shoppers.

