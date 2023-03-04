Disabled residents 'being forced to shop elsewhere' as Queensgate lifts break down

​Disabled shoppers from Peterborough are being forced to shop elsewhere as a result of lifts breaking down in Queensgate, it has been claimed.

Disability rights campaigner, and wheelchair user Julie Fernandez, who lives in Orton, said it felt like businesses in the city were not taking disabled access issues seriously, after a number of lifts in the centre stopped working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Fernandez said: “When businesses, whether in a shop or somewhere like Queensgate, do not take disability access seriously, people will take their money elsewhere.

The Queensgate centre in Peterborough. It has been claimed that disabled shoppers are being forced to shop elsewhere after lifts broke down

“The lifts have been on and off for some time now, so more and more disabled people are being forced to shop in other places, with better parking and better facilities – whether it is Milton Keynes, Spalding, or any number of other places. It is Peterborough and Queensgate who are losing out.”

Councillor Julie Stevenson, who along with Ms Fernandez was part of the Peterborough Unlimited campaign with the Peterborough Telegraph, calling for better facilities for disabled residents in the city, said: “At a time when our city centre traders need all the custom they can get, it makes absolutely no sense to exclude large numbers of disabled people from our key shopping and leisure area for want of what appears to be basic maintenance of lifts and communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Queensgate has a legal duty to provide access, and when this access fails then it should make reasonable adjustments to ensure disabled shoppers are still able to get in and out of the shops. This might include clear signage to alternative accessible routes or staff on hand to direct people.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Firstly, we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are aware that our main glass lift is under repair, but we expect this to be rectified and operational imminently.