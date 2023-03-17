The lifts are still out of order at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre – weeks after issues were first reported.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that the main lifts at the centre were not working on March 4 – with disabled residents saying they were forced to shop elsewhere as they were not able to access the upper floor of the centre.

At the time, actress and disability rights campaigner Julie Fernandez said: “The lifts have been on and off for some time now, so more and more disabled people are being forced to shop in other places, with better parking and better facilities – whether it is Milton Keynes, Spalding, or any number of other places. It is Peterborough and Queensgate who are losing out.”

The lifts are still out of action at Queensgate, weeks after issues were reported

On March 4, a spokesperson for Queensgate said that while the main lifts in the centre were not working, shoppers could use lifts in Marks and Spencer or Primark.

However, now one of the lifts has stopped working in Primark, limiting the access to people with reduced mobility.

A Queensgate spokesperson said it was hoped the issues with the lifts would be resolved.

The spokesperson said: “We are talking daily with the engineers to fix the glass lift and this has been a priority for weeks now, but we understand they have faced many challenges but this is expected to be fixed imminently.

“In the interim, we have dedicated a member of the team to patrol the area to advise customers where the nearest working lift is located. We have also added the main reception phone number for anyone that requires immediate help. Again, our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for Primark also said it was hoped their lift would be working soon. They said: “We have two customer lifts in our Peterborough store, one of which is unfortunately out of order. We’re working at pace to get this fixed, however in the meantime customers are welcome to use our other lift.”

