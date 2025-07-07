Wisbech care home hosts free professional lunch meeting

Desserts in the Garden

Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, have invited local professionals to their Professional Lunch.

Taking place on 24th of July, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over a three-course meal provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Paula Melerski, General Manager at Hickathrift House says: “Hickathrift House is keen to be part of the community and our professional lunch allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team! There is still time to book your space by calling us on 01945 430636’

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long term stays.