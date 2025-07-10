Vintage Treasures Take Over Queensgate for ONE Day Only

A Vintage Clothing Pop-Up Shop is coming to Queensgate on Saturday 19 July, for ONE DAY only, taking place in the former Next unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vintage Pop-Up Shop offers a fun, affordable, and sustainable way to shop thousands of one-of-a-kind vintage and pre-loved items. With over 10,000 unique pieces available, visitors can expect everything from ‘60s skirts to early 2000s sportswear, all priced by weight at just £20 per kilo.

From branded denim and designer sportswear to colourful blouses, leather jackets, and handbags, the rails will be packed with hidden gems. Shoppers can expect well-loved labels like Nike, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, and many more. Every item is second-hand, giving you the chance to refresh your wardrobe the eco-friendly way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to bring a fun pop-up event to Queensgate Shopping Centre that makes sustainable fashion fun, accessible, and completely unique,” says Verity, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. “It’s about giving clothes a second life, celebrating individual style, and helping reduce fashion waste in a way that feels exciting and inclusive.”

On arrival, visitors will receive a clear bag and can browse freely, mixing and matching items from the rails. Once they’ve found their haul, purchases are weighed and priced accordingly, and there’s no pressure to spend. Prices start from as little as £1, and items are weighed to the nearest 0.05kg. Best of all, heavier pieces such as leather jackets and winter coats are capped at just £20.

The event takes place inside the former Next unit on Friday 19 July, so whether you're hunting down a rare ‘90s windbreaker, stocking up on festival fits, or simply looking for a more sustainable way to shop, the Queensgate Vintage Pop-Up is your must-visit event of the summer.

Event Details:

Location: Former Next Unit, Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

Dates: Saturday 19 July

Time: Centre opening hours

Entry: Free

Visit https://queensgate-shopping.co.uk/ for more information.