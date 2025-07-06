The Glass Slipper in-store bridal event

The Glass Slipper bridal Boutique

A free and unique event for future brides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAVE THE DATE - Sunday 20th July.

Join us at The Glass Slipper for our FREE in-store wedding event - a day of all things bridal!. This is not a selling event with lots of suppliers pitching for your business (including us) it simply an informative but relaxed morning or afternoon for brides who are not sure where to start when it comes to dress shopping!

Catwalk show (modelling size 6 - 32)

Anxiety when bridal shopping and body-confidence.

What suits my shape (petite & curvy)

Building your perfect dress.

Q&A session.

Prosecco & Nibbles

Giveaways & more.

Our experienced team will be on hand to answer any questions, offer support, and show you that dress shopping is nothing to be feared.

We will be running 2 sessions on the day.

10am - 12.30pm

1pm - 3.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are limited to a max of 20 people per session, the bride plus 1 guest, booking your spot is essential and is on a first come, first served basis, so be quick!

To book your spot, please email us confirming your full name and your am/pm preference.

We can't wait to share this unique and special day with you.

Location: The Glass Slipper, 35 High Causeway, Whittlesey, PE7 1AN