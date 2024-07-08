The best summer holiday activities at Fineshade Wood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer holidays nearly upon us, it's time to plan activities to keep the kids entertained for the next six weeks. Forestry England offers lots of fun, low-cost and engaging activities for families to enjoy at Fineshade Wood.

From picnics in sun-dappled clearings to adventures along the Gruffalo trails, there’s something for everyone. Best of all, many of these activities are budget-friendly or even free, ensuring all families can join in the fun.

Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting activities awaiting families this summer holiday:

Enjoy lots of interactive panels and activities as you journey through the forest with the Gruffalo and other characters. Families can work together to find missing party items while enjoying fun games along the trail and learning how plants and animals care for each other. This trail is a delightful and educational experience for Gruffalo fans of all ages.

Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

Enjoy some Olympic-sized excitement at Fineshade Wood this summer and embark on a quest to find hidden Gruffalo character signs and enjoy Olympic-inspired challenges on this fun family trail.

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

There are many fantastic spots in Fineshade Wood for a delicious picnic with family and friends, whether you choose a handy picnic bench or spread out a rug at a favourite view point. Forestry England’s top recommendations are near the play areas, where you will find a new sensory garden, and you don’t even have to bring your own picnic because you can buy tasty treats from the cafe.

For even more fun, download the free Gruffalo Picnic Party Park. This is jam-packed with everything you need to host your own Gruffalo 25th birthday party picnic, from party invites to food ideas and party games!

Cost: From free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

The Family Cycle Trail at Fineshade Wood is a relatively flat, wide and smooth waymarked trail which makes it perfect for a bike ride amongst the trees. For those feeling a little more adventurous, have a go at the slightly more challenging 'Blue' graded taster sections that run alongside the route.

Bike hire, sales, repairs and maintenance are all available on site at Grounds Cycle Centre

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Bike hire charges apply. Free parking for members.

Holidays can be stressful, so take a serene pause and reconnect with nature on Forestry England's wellbeing trail at Fineshade Wood. A forest wellbeing journal is also available to help you get even more benefits from the experience, offering additional mindful things to do while you’re out in the forest and at home. Get your free copy on-site from the visitor centre or download your forest wellbeing journal before you visit.

Families can also try forest bathing with free, downloadable activity sheets from Forestry England.