Queensgate Shopping Centre unveils Bengal Heritage Idol in celebration of culture and community

Queensgate Shopping Centre proudly celebrated culture and community last Sunday, 22 March, with the launch of the Bengal Heritage Idol in collaboration with Heritage Bengal Global and Bengali Sanskriti Club Peterborough.

The Bengal Heritage Idol was created by students of a design school in Kolkata, made from recycled materials.

This stunning artwork will be on display at Queensgate for a month-long showcase, offering visitors a chance to experience the artistry and cultural significance of one of the largest festivals in the world.

Anameeka Ghossh, whose passion project brought this event to life, expressed excitement as the idol launched on Sunday.

“As we welcome Maa Durga to Queensgate, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Verity and Heritage Bengal Global for making this moment possible. This idol is more than just a sculpture—it is a bridge between worlds, a celebration of our heritage, and a testament to the strength of community. We hope this inspires more people to learn about our culture, our festivals, and the stories that bind us together”

Verity Swinscoe Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said. "We were thrilled to see so many happy faces enjoying the event. Queensgate is more than just a shopping destination. It’s a place for the community to come together, and this weekend was a perfect example of that.”

With such an incredible turnout, Queensgate Shopping Centre is already looking forward to hosting more unforgettable experiences that highlight the unique blend of culture and community at Queensgate Shopping Centre.