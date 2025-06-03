Ormiston Bushfield Academy to take to the stage with Royal Shakespeare Company

Royal Shakespeare Company performing at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

The prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Ormiston Bushfield Academy will be the lead school in its Playmaking Festival this summer, taking place on the 7th and 8th July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the collaboration, the Peterborough academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, will hosts a two-day celebration of Shakespeare’s King Lear as part of the RSC’s Associate Schools Programme.

This marks the second year in a row the academy has been chosen as one of few lead schools for the RSC, as part of a programme which helps students to access drama and the creative arts, and brings Shakespeare to life in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the summer festival, talented thespians from Ormiston Bushfield Academy and schools across Peterborough will take to the stage for a performance of the tragic masterpiece, King Lear.

Students will be re-enacting King Lear

The performances will be held at the school, with passionate pupils across primary and secondary schools performing their own unique interpretations of the play for live audiences, reflecting months of rehearsals, drama workshops and artistic preparation.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:

“We’re thrilled to be the lead school for the RSC associate programme and to host our second Playmaking Festival. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for students to engage with Shakespeare’s work and showcase their talents to the community. We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be two evenings of inspiring performances.”