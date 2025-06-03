Ormiston Bushfield Academy to take to the stage with Royal Shakespeare Company
As part of the collaboration, the Peterborough academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, will hosts a two-day celebration of Shakespeare’s King Lear as part of the RSC’s Associate Schools Programme.
This marks the second year in a row the academy has been chosen as one of few lead schools for the RSC, as part of a programme which helps students to access drama and the creative arts, and brings Shakespeare to life in schools.
During the summer festival, talented thespians from Ormiston Bushfield Academy and schools across Peterborough will take to the stage for a performance of the tragic masterpiece, King Lear.
The performances will be held at the school, with passionate pupils across primary and secondary schools performing their own unique interpretations of the play for live audiences, reflecting months of rehearsals, drama workshops and artistic preparation.
Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:
“We’re thrilled to be the lead school for the RSC associate programme and to host our second Playmaking Festival. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for students to engage with Shakespeare’s work and showcase their talents to the community. We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be two evenings of inspiring performances.”