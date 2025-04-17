Mini Cars make a big impression at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cherry Hinton Care Home was a hive of excitement this week as it hosted a special Mini Cars event that brought smiles to residents, team, and the local community alike. A fantastic lineup of 25 Minis — a delightful mix of both modern and classic models — rolled into the care home's grounds, creating a vibrant and nostalgic atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

The event was designed not just for the residents, but also opened its doors to families and the public, giving everyone the chance to come together and admire these iconic vehicles. From the charming 1960s classics to the sleek latest designs, there was something for every car enthusiast to appreciate.

Residents, many of whom have fond memories of the original Minis, loved reminiscing about road trips, first cars, and the unmistakable spirit of the Mini. Some even shared personal stories with visitors and car owners, adding a beautiful, personal touch to the day.

Team members organised refreshments and entertainment, creating a festive feel that turned the event into a true community celebration. Owners of the Minis proudly showed off their beloved cars, answered questions, and even let residents sit inside some of the vehicles for photos.

Aga Clark, BDM at Cherry Hinton Care Home, said: "It’s been wonderful to see so many smiles today. The Mini is such a special car — it brings back so many memories for our residents, and seeing the different generations come together has been just magical."

With the sun shining and the Minis gleaming, the event proved to be a huge success, highlighting the importance of community events in bringing joy and connection to everyone involved.

Plans are already being discussed for making this an annual gathering, and with the roaring success of this year’s event, Cherry Hinton Care Home might just become the go-to place for Mini lovers in the years to come!