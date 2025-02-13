Local care home offers Tech Support Cafe for seniors
Starting at 10.30am until 12pm, visiting seniors and community members will have the opportunity to participate and ask their tech questions and problems, which will be answered by the homes community digital champion.
Guests can enjoy refreshing beverages and tasty snacks for free courtesy of our head chef.
Meg Jones, General Manager of Rose Lodge, said: “We were thrilled to be part of such a fantastic community event. It provided a wonderful opportunity for individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It was a great chance to make new friends and learn about the brilliant care groups supporting our wider communities.”