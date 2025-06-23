International cellist to take Peterborough on a musical rollercoaster
The CPSO summer concert will be held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 28 June at 7.00pm.
Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “Jakob is one of the most active and diverse young Danish instrumentalists so we are delighted he can join the CPSO for our summer concert.
“The pieces we are playing are varied, from the famous William Tell overture by Rossini which moves from calm to swashbuckling, through to Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto no.1 which is full of nervous energy where we will enjoy Jakob taking us on a musical rollercoaster.”
Praised internationally for his performances of the modern cello concerto, Jakob studied in Amsterdam, London, Zagreb, Vienna and Copenhagen. He has been a twice winner of the Danish Grammy and his concerto CD Momentum was chosen for Album of the Week with Q2 Music, New York.
The full programme which will be conducted by Bjorn Bantock, includes:
- Rossini: William Tell Overture
- Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No.1
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.5 in E minor
Ticket prices range from £5 to £30 for this concert and are available now from the orchestra website: www.cpso.org.uk