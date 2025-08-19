Get your groove on for a life-saving cause!

Charity Dance Night

The Rotary Club of Whittlesey is turning up the volume with a 60s & 70s Charity Dance Night at the Falcon Hotel on Saturday 20th September, 7pm–midnight.

This party night is all about energy and purpose — dancing for a cause and celebrating the irresistible grooves of the 60s & 70s, music that still fills the dance floor from an era when having fun was non-negotiable, all while raising money for the East of England Ambulance Service Community Volunteer First Responders.

These local heroes are first on the scene when every second counts. Whittlesey is fortunate to have two of these dedicated volunteers, reaching life-threatening emergencies in the crucial minutes before an ambulance arrives, and your ticket will help support their vital work.

For just £20 (with hot food included) guests can step into the sparkle of disco and the soul of the sixties, with powerhouse vocals from Stacey Wood, a dazzling showcase from Tu-Danse Academy, and floor-filling tracks from DJ Groovy Michelle. With a female singer and a female DJ driving the night, expect lots of feel-good fun and classic dance floor vibes.

Tickets available now from the Rotary Club of Whittlesey or Parkers Newsagent.