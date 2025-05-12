Final preparations as intrepid bus drivers get set to climb Mount Snowdon for charity

Momentum and support are building for three intrepid bus Drivers, from Peterborough’s biggest bus operator, as they begin their final week of preparations to climb one of the UK’s highest mountains, in aid of a major local medical charity.

Stagecoach East’s Adam Backshall, Lewis Freemantle, and Ross Burton will be climbing Mount Snowdon this weekend. At 3,560ft, it is the highest peak in Wales and the highest peak in Great Britain south of the Scottish Highlands.

They are raising money for Magpas Air Ambulance, which provides outstanding pre-hospital emergency care, in the air or on land, including treatments usually only available in hospital. They operate 24/7 and answer an average of four calls for help a day, treating around 900 patients in life-threatening emergencies every year. It is a charity, completely funded by donations.

Lewis said: “At Stagecoach East, we firmly believe in supporting our local communities and so it has been wonderful to see the support that we have had from our colleagues, as well as from friends, family and other local people. We have already raised nearly £1,400 and we hope that figure will grow even further.

(l-r) Ross Burton, Lewis Freemantle and Adam Backshall

“We want to support Magpas because they provide life-saving emergency care when it’s needed most - and recently, they’ve been there for us.

“Magpas gave exceptional care to some of our very close colleagues during a critical time. They were on the scene quickly, delivering advanced, hospital-level treatment that made a real difference. We will always be grateful for their professionalism, compassion, and speed.”

-- If you would like to support the three intrepid bus Drivers, please go to their campaign page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mount-snowdon-trek?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL