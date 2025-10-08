"I'm a Traitors favourite from Peterborough - and here's my advice for the celebrities this series"

One of the most anticipated TV shows of the year will hit millions of screens tonight (October 8) as The Celebrity Traitors begins its run on BBC1.

The show – hosted by Claudia Winkleman in a stunning Scottish castle – will see an all star cast, including Stephen Fry, Charlotte Church and Nick Mohammed – trying to win thousands of pounds for charity.

In the reality game, the 19 contestants split into two teams – a majority will be ‘Faithful’ – while a smaller number will be ‘Traitors.’

Freddie was a star in series one of The Traitors. Pic: BBC

Each round, a contestant will be voted off the show by the other players – and then during most nights, the Traitors will pick a Faithful to be ‘murdered’ and eliminated from the game – with the winners being the last ones standing.

This is the first series of the Celebrity Traitors – with three previous ‘regular’ series being broadcast.

Peterborough has had a representative in two of the first three series. In the third series, student Freddie Fraser did his best to win, coming up just short, being voted off in the penultimate episode, having spent most of the game as a Faithful – before a dramatic move put him on The Traitors’ team.

In series one, Peterborough charity worker Wilfred Webster came even closer to the big prizes, playing as a Traitor and reaching the final – before being eliminated in a nerve wracking vote by the remaining Faithful.

“Let other people have their say and sort of just blend in as much as you can.”

Now Wilf – who became one of the most popular contestants in the show’s history – has given his advice to the famous faces playing the game.

The former Voyager School pupil said: “There's a saying between Traitors that’s been said over the last two or three years, I don't know who came up with it, but it's “Don't be someone to plant the seeds, but be someone to water them”, so it's in terms of if you're the person giving out names all the time, it can end up coming back to you.”

“But if you're there and somebody mentions a name, then you can get involved in the conversation because if it ever comes back to someone, it will go back to that person and not you.”

“If you make your fellow traitors worried about your behaviour, it can mean that they could backstab you if they get the chance. When it’s so early in the game, it’s better to stay in a much more relaxed lane, let other people have their say and sort of just blend in as much as you can.”

“I think they should strip it back to the basics for the celebrity version"

Wilf, who teamed up with Mecca Bingo ahead of the new series, also suggested format changes for the celebrity show.

He said: “I think they should strip it back to the basics for the celebrity version – make it the same as season one. If it’s going to be a celebrity version, I think they should keep it really simple, just to see how the celebrities react in certain situations. Personally, I’d enjoy just watching celebrities play the game without a million twists. That would be fun to watch.

“Keep it basic for the first celebrity season, just to gauge how it goes. If the celebrity version is too crazy and over the top, it might lose some of the magic.

"Celebrities themselves will naturally make it a bit over the top anyway. I’ve noticed that a lot of UK viewers aren’t huge fans of the American version for that reason, because it’s all celebrities and feels very over the top. So, it’d be good to keep it simple and see how it plays out.”

Wilf’s top three tips to avoid being ‘murdered’ by The Traitors

Be under suspicion with the Faithfuls. Make sure the Faithfuls suspect you as a Traitor at some point – even just a little bit.”

Be wrong and loud. Be loud about someone but be wrong about them, because the Traitor will be like, ‘We'll leave them in because they're always wrong’.

Befriend a Traitor. If you feel like someone's really a Traitor and they've messed up by doing something, don't out them to everyone, just vote with them and become their friend, because they'll keep you in because you’ve given them voting power.

Who are the stars in the show?

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actress

Charlotte Church – Singer/activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster

David Olusoga - Historian and filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England rugby union player

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - TV Presenter

Kate Garraway - TV and radio presenter

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and comedian

Niko Omilana - Online content creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/songwriter

Ruth Codd - Actress

Stephen Fry - Actor and writer

Tameka Empson – Actress and comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian