The Traitors: Meet the Peterborough student taking on the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust

Meet Freddie, the student from Peterborough who is looking to lie, backstab or deduce his was to £120,000 at the Traitor’s Castle.

A new series of the now hit BBC One reality show The Traitors will hit our screens on New Year’s Day.

It is the show that has got the nation glued to their screens since its launch in 2022 and this year a third band of contestants will join Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands at Traitors Castle.

The show sees ‘The Faithful’ having to band together to find ‘The Traitors’ who are murdering one of their number each night and vote them out before the end of the game, all while working all as one to add more money to the prize fund in missions.

Freddie will be taking part in the BBC One show The Traitors. Credit: BBC.

Among the players this year will be Freddie, a 20-year-old politics student from Peterborough; looking to lie and backstab or deduce his was to a potential prize of £120,000.

Freddie will be following in the footsteps of Peterborough’s Wilf, who got all the way to the endgame around the firepit in series one before finally being unmasked as a traitor (thanks in large part to Kieran’s ‘parting gift’…!).

Find out what Freddie had to say before entering the castle.

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

I’m quite big fan of The Traitors, I've watched the first two series of the UK show and I've watched the Australian one as well. I just think it's such an interesting concept for a game, it's very strategic and psychological, and it’s all about using your brain. I think I’ve got a skill set that makes me suited to being quite good at the game and I thought why not just give it a go and apply, and here we are.

What did you think of the previous series?

I thought they were class. I watched the first one when it came out and then the second one with Harry and Mollie which was so big, it just took a massive turn and everyone was talking about it.

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

I used to be UK number one in the athletic sprint hurdles from the ages of 14 to 17. So just from that I've got a very competitive, driven mindset. I don't do sport anymore because I tore my hamstring in 2020, so I've sort of shifted that mindset into everyday life. If I'm doing a job, if I'm studying, I want to do it to the best of my ability and bring that drive and passion.

For stuff like the Round Table, I’ve studied politics for A-levels and at university now and I think I'm quite good at articulating points, bringing evidence to the table, being able to hold myself in arguments. I think they're all pretty important strengths you need in the game.

Was there anyone’s game plan you admired?

Harry, just because we're quite a similar age and obviously he won. I liked the way he played into the idea that you would never think it was him because he’s just a nice boy, who’s young, so people underestimated him. I also liked the Australian series two with Sam, the way he just got away with it, time after time is crazy, he was such a character.

Do you have a game plan?

Definitely. I want to obviously be authentic, and I think if I keep pretending to be someone I'm not then cracks will start showing. I think I'm likeable and quite sociable, so I think I'd get along with everyone. I'm a bit of a flirt sometimes so maybe a bit of flirting to get where I need to be. Just staying consistent as myself and then as I get into the game, and hopefully go through the rounds, I'll be able to start to put together a proper strategy as I get to know everyone.

I think you also need to try to not be too loud and not be too defensive at the Round Table, but also not be so quiet that everyone thinks “why are you not speaking to anyone? You must be a Traitor.”

Are you competitive when you’re playing games with friends and family?

I’m the most competitive person and a massive sore loser. My cousin is the same so we’re really competitive with each other. Monopoly boards have been thrown - it can get very heated sometimes!

Do you think you’ll be good at the Missions?

I think yes, I'm young and I've got an inkling that I'll probably be the youngest, just from looking at other series. Obviously, I used to be an athlete so I've got that skill set, I can run and carry heavy weights, stuff like that I think I'd be good at. I am scared of a few things though, I hate the idea of roller coasters or jumping out of a plane or anything like that, so we'll see!

I've also seen throughout the series, if you do really well in the Missions, there's a correlation - they think you're a Faithful because you're doing well for the team. Or even if they do think you're a Traitor I think deep down they'd rather keep you in for a bit longer if you're bringing in loads of money because at the end of the day, it's benefiting whoever is there at the end.

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

I think the good thing about being a Traitor is you have the control of the game. I kind of live by the statement: ‘it's always good to control the controllables’.

Obviously, if you're a Traitor, you've got the upper hand, you know how the whole game is playing out, you know who's a Faithful and who's not. It's hard that you're lying to everyone else, but everyone's in the same boat because we're all going to be trying to portray ourselves as a Faithful. I think being a Traitor would be quite fun; I'm quite strategic, I'm quite calculated, I like thinking of moves and countermoves and thinking a few steps ahead of the game.

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

Yeah, definitely. I think throughout life just playing poker with my friends at uni and with little things, trying to bluff. I’m the type of person who likes to do loads of little lies, just as a joke. Just small things, like I live with seven people at uni and say someone ordered something, I'll be like, “Oh, your package has arrived, I put it on your bed.” And then they'll go to their bed and it's not there. Little pranks like that.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

I'd go above and beyond. I think everyone who applies for this show knows that you've got to put your all into it. The end goal is to win the 120k for my family, not people I've known for a couple weeks! I think I'd always have that as a motivator. If I made a really good friend, it would be a bit rubbish throwing them under the bus but if needs must then it has to be done. Sorry.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

I think the whole idea of being a Faithful is just being able to portray yourself with the right sort of faithfulness. You don't want to be so Faithful that everyone knows you’re a Faithful, because then you'll just get murdered. It's a fine line between convincing the right people, but you don’t even know who they are, obviously it's a hard task.

I think also just doing well in the challenges, having the right allies and also using your voice in the Round Tables, not just being someone that sits back and doesn't bring anything to the table. If you're saying nothing and going with the flow each time, just jumping on the bandwagon, you're not really a good Faithful.

How good are you at spotting a liar?

I did psychology A level and got an A in it and I think I'm quite good at reading people, their signals, their body language and seeing if they're nervous and stuff like that. I also love murder-mystery type shows where you have to figure out who’s the killer.

If you are a Faithful, what qualities do you think you're going to need to make it through to the final?

I think you've got to be extremely likeable, extremely sociable, fit into all sorts of groups that there are. There are always little cliques that form, you want to be either in a strong clique that sways who gets voted out or you want to be a sort of floater in and out of different groups, who everyone likes, and everyone thinks is a Faithful.

I think it's being charming and being charismatic. I think being young does help in the sense that I'm going to try to make the ladies want to look after me. I'm 20 but I’m still quite young at heart, quite a mummy's boy. I think leaning on those tendencies to portray that could help.

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?

I’d definitely help my mum. My mum has been a single parent since I was about five years old, she has three jobs and has always worked and hustled to make sure we've got a roof over our head and dinner on the table. She always puts me first, so I think it's time for me to give back, pay off a bit of her debt, maybe take her on a holiday. I'm also thinking of doing a fourth-year conversion course in the law school at university. It doesn't come under Student Finance, so I could put the money towards that. It depends how much I'd get, but I'd obviously also want to put some in some savings for a deposit for a house in the future.