The Traitors: Peterborough man hoping to 'manipulate' his way to big cash prize on BBC1 game show

Wilfred was chosen as a Traitor in episode 1

A Peterborough man is hoping to manipulate his way to winning a big cash prize on a hit BBC1 game show.

Wilfred Webster (28) grew up in the city, and was a top young boxer – but now the charity fundraiser is one of the Traitors in the BBC show of the same name, and is trying bobbing and weaving to try and win thousands of pounds.

The game show sees 22 contestants arrive at a castle in Scotland, and take part in a range of challenges to add money to a jackpot – that could reach more than £120,000. The 22 contestants are split into two groups – ‘The Faithful’ and the Traitors,

Wilfred Webster in his younger boxing days

In most episodes, the group gathers at the Round Table to discuss who they suspect of being a Traitor and have the opportunity to “banish” a contestant, eliminating them from the game. Most evenings, the Traitors meet in secret and have the opportunity to choose a Faithful they wish to “murder”, eliminating them from the game.

If the Faithfuls successfully banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, the remaining Faithfuls are the winners and walk away with the prize money. If, however, there are any Traitors remaining at the end of the game, the remaining Traitor(s) will win and take it all.

Wilfred went to Voyager School in Peterborough – and was also a top member of The Courtyard Boxing Academy in Norfolk Street, reaching the finals and boxing for ‘The Golden Belt’ as a youngster.

Prior to filming starting on the show, Wilfred said he was hoping to use his experience in his day job as a charity fundraiser to go all the way in the show. He said: “For me, I work within the face-to-face fundraising industry, and I’ve learnt over the years to be able to positively persuade people to take positive action. So instead of using these skills for positive, this is a chance to be able to use them to manipulate instead.”

When asked how good he thought he would be at deceiving his fellow players if he was chosen as a Traitor, he said: “Amazing. Everybody’s here to play a game and I have no qualms with getting rid of people. I will not feel bad about it. I am a nice person and in my normal life, I’m quite empathetic and I care quite a lot about people.”

He said he would be prepared to do ‘anything’ to win the top prize on the show, adding: “My motivation is many different things. My children and my Fiancée being number one, and I’d also like to see if I can persuade people and slowly manipulate them. Even if I‘m not a Traitor. I love tactics, I love playing a game and I love coming up with strategies. Being able to put the strategies that I’ve come up with into play is my motivation. And also, who doesn’t want to win loads of money, right? That’s a good motivation.”

