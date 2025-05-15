Cherry Hinton Care Home hosts vibrant Open Day this Sunday

Cherry Hinton, Cambridge – Cherry Hinton Care Home is opening its doors to the local community this Sunday from 11am to 4pm, promising a day packed with fun, food, and family-friendly activities.

The event kicks off in high gear at 11am with a stunning display of Mustang cars, offering classic car enthusiasts and curious visitors alike a chance to admire these iconic vehicles up close.

From there, the day rolls into a festive summer vibe with a BBQ feast at 1:30pm, serving up delicious bites straight from the grill. Visitors can then relax and enjoy a Music Therapy Concert at 2pm, offering a soothing and uplifting performance designed to bring people of all ages together through the power of music.

Throughout the day, guests can indulge in ice creams, let the little ones enjoy face painting, and try their hand at flower arrangement sessions, guided by the friendly team and volunteers.

The Open Day is a wonderful opportunity to explore the care home, meet the dedicated team, and experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that Cherry Hinton Care Home is proud to offer.

Aga, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, shared her excitement ahead of the event:

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the community into our home for a day of celebration. It’s a chance to showcase the care, compassion, and joy that defines Cherry Hinton. There’s something for everyone, and we can’t wait to see families, friends, and new faces join us for what promises to be a fantastic day!"

Everyone is welcome — families, friends, neighbours, and anyone curious about care in the community. Come along this Sunday for a memorable day full of laughter, creativity, and community spirit.