Celebrate Mother’s Day with a creative and cultural experience at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Mother's Day at Queensgate

Queensgate Shopping Centre is delighted to invite families to a heart-warming Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday 29 March between 11am and 3pm. The event will feature a range of creative and cultural activities designed to bring joy to motherly figures and their loved ones.

The event will offer a variety of engaging workshops and experiences, ensuring there is something special for everyone to enjoy. Highlights of the day include:

Flower Crown Workshop – Craft a beautiful floral crown as a unique and personal gift for mum.

– Craft a beautiful floral crown as a unique and personal gift for mum. Mother’s Day & Eid Card-Making Workshop – A wonderful opportunity for children, especially boys, to create a thoughtful card for their mothers or a loved one, celebrating both Mother’s Day and Eid.

– A wonderful opportunity for children, especially boys, to create a thoughtful card for their mothers or a loved one, celebrating both Mother’s Day and Eid. Reading Corner – A cosy space for families to enjoy quality time together through storytelling and books.

– A cosy space for families to enjoy quality time together through storytelling and books. Henna Art – In recognition of the cultural significance of both Eid and Durga Puja, a talented henna artist will be available to create intricate and beautiful designs.

This exciting event aims to celebrate motherhood while embracing cultural diversity, making it an inclusive and meaningful day for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to bring a unique and engaging experience to Queensgate this Mother’s Day. It’s an opportunity for families to come together, celebrate motherly figures, and take part in activities that reflect the diverse community we are proud to be part of.” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

To add to the excitement, Sostrene Grene will also be hosting a card-making table, encouraging visitors to create heartfelt Mother’s Day cards. Additionally, they will be promoting their ‘Build Your Own Mother’s Day Hamper’ in-store, providing shoppers with the perfect way to personalise their gifts.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive beauty offers at Boots, available until 1st April. These include 20% off Bare Minerals, a free L’Oréal setting spray with a £15 spend in-store, and 15% off Benefit products. Plus, visitors can pick up beauty samples in-store, with a limit of two per person.

The Mother’s Day event is FREE to attend and will take place at Queensgate Shopping Centre on Saturday 29 March from 11AM to 3PM. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to make the most of the activities.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk