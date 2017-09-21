WWE Hall of Famer to climb through the ropes in Peterborough

Attention grapple fans! Wresting comes to The Broadway on Friday, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon), the UK Hooligans, Rowdy Ricky Knight and the Knight Family (relations of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Paige).

Scott Hall who stands at 6’ 9” tall is best known for his time with the WWE (then WWF), under the name ‘Razor Ramon’, and with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) using his real name.

Scott Hall

He became a four-time WWF Intercontinental Champion (a record from 1995–1999), a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WCW World Television Champion, and a nine-time world tag team champion (seven times in WCW). Hall is also a two-time world champion, having won the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. In 2014, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“WAW is continuing to expand its popularity, and I’m delighted that we are about to put Peterborough on the wrestling map,” said Scott.

“I fully expect this to be the first of many regular trips to The Broadway, and it’s always great to be seen as a trailblazer. We promise a real smack-down of a debut event this weekend.”

“Fighting with my Family”, a film about the Knight family is currently in production, due for release next year, and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Nick Frost (“Shaun of the Dead”) will play Ricky Knight, and “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey is playing his wife and fellow wrestler Saraya.

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Stephen Merchant (“The Office”), but you can steal a march and witness the Knight Family ‘live’ in action at The Broadway this Friday!

Tickets are available now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway or call the Box Office on 01733 306071 to reserve your seats. Further information is available at www.thebroadway.today