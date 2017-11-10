What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

There is some great live music nights to take in over the weekend in Peterborough not to mention DJ sets with music to suit all tastes.

Friday 10th

Live Music

The Solstice: LIVE! Music sessions return with from 10.30pm with Children of the Revolution performing from 10.30pm in the SolGarden. Free entry before 11pm and the music continues after the band’s performance with the resident DJ’s entertaining you until the early hours inside and out in the SolGarden.

Blue Bell, Werrington: live music every Friday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: UNLIMITED. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Diamond. Free entry.

Charters: Opaque (pictured) will be live in the bar from 10:30pm .

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – 2am, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 11th

Live Music

The Prince of Wales Feathers,Castor: True British Mayhem.

Palmerston Arms, Woodston: Stealer.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57. 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY -G & THE HEARTBEATS, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Laurie Haley Duo at 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

Solstice, Northminster: SolGarden Terrace Sessions feature Platinum London Radio doing a live broadcast in the SolGarden on. Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca will be joined by two guest DJs from Platinum Radio London - Kesh Chandra & Thomas Allan. Free entry before 11pm.

The Lightbox: Eclectic Ballroom with the best in soul and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you a great selection of hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – late, free entry.

Charters: What the Funk ! Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco, grooves and beyond. 9:30pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 12th

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday sessions presents Steel Union 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Mama Lizs, Stamford: Pennyless, from 4pm-6pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: BILLY BUBBA KING (Line Dancing). Pay on the door. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Deeping Dixielanders with Helen from 12.15pm. Guests £2.

Puzzles? Bridge Street: The Tinderbox will be playing during a C.S. Woolley book launnch event from 1pm until 6pm. The Tinderbox will also be performing two sets from 7pm.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 13th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken word open mic night 8pm, free entry.

Tuesday 14th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 15th

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.