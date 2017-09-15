What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Where to go this week (September 15)
FRIDAY
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Sound Injectors. 9pm
Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud from 3.30pm. £3.50 entry. Followed at 8.30pm by Jamie Thurston. Free entry.
Clubs/DJ
Charters: Vinyl Night 8pm. Bring your old and new vinyl, all genres played – free entry.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 16th
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Kick Back. 9pm
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: The Returns. 9pm
The Granary, Long Sutton: Rocket ’57 (PICTURED) . 9.30pm
Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club: Music and comedy with fantastic singer/guitarist Dale Andrews and fabulous comedienne/singer Ali James , 7.30 start. Tickets are £6 from Jennifer 01733688324 Everyone welcome.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Take-2, 8-15 till late. All welcome.
The Burghley Club: Stealer.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Hi Definition, 8.30pm, guests £2.
Clubs/DJ
Charters: What the Funk! Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul, disco grooves and beyond… DJ Otis Roberts will be on the decks 9:30pm – free entry.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove 9pm.Resident DJ Rick Allen will bring you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s – the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen 9pm – free entry..
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Sunday 17th
Live Music
Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Pembroke Tenneson live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Les Allitt, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm.
Sacrewell Farm Harvest Festival: Pennyless playing from 12 noon to mid afternoon.
Peterborough Conservative Club: “Remembering Elvis” 40 years on. Tony G sings Elvis from 8.00pm. Free entry.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Tuesday 19th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
