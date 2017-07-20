Urban Classics kicks off a big weekend in the SolGarden

There are two massive events planned at the Solstice this weekend, kicking off on Friday with the Official Summer Party.

From 10pm Urban Classics Night is for a night of pure urban anthems - a host of DJs from back in the day playing a mixed blend of R&B, hip-hop UK Garage and much more.

If you loved the nights at The Park and club nights like Suite Chocolate and Brown Sugar then this night is right down your alley!

Look forward to some of the best DJs to play in the urban scene in Peterborough including Supa-T, T-Rex, DJ B.D.S and Mr Lion.

It is all happening from 10pm until 4am in the SolGarden, it’s free entry until 11pm.

The following night NI$H presents Shades of Rhythm & Altern 8.

The guys from NI$H are back in the building for The Summer Party’ from 10pm, and your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G, who will be joined by Rayan G & the amazing Shades of Rhythm plus very special guests Altern 8.

These events are always a roadblock so make sure you get down nice and early to get a great spot on the dancefloor.

Expect all the usual madness and shenanigans throughout the evening.

n Steve Jason reckons he has come up with a sweet plan to entice the missing generation to try clubbing.

Throughout the summer there is free entry every Saturday night to the ‘Sugar Club sessions to anybody between the ages of 18 and 20 as long as they arrive before 11pm. And if they arrive before 10pm he’s going to personally give them £5 to spend at the bar.

“We have to encourage the next generation of music fans to come out and create their ‘scene’ – since 1991 we’ve always been at the forefront of national trends with Grunge, Brit pop, Nu Metal etc and the new ‘scenes’ are always started by the 18-21 year olds who discover new music and then spread the word,” he said.