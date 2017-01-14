Three nights of Acaster as comedy feast returns to Peterborough

Peterborough’s Key Comedy Festival returns for its fifth year, with appearances from some big names over four nights in March.

James Acaster will be kicking off this year’s festival on March 9 with the first of his three shows on the main stage: Recognise. He will then perform his second and third shows - Represent and Reset - on Friday (10th) and Saturday (11th).

James Acaster

James, who won Best Breakthrough Act and Best Show (for Recognise) at the Chortle Awards in 2015, has often appeared on television shows including BBC1’s Mock the Week and Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 cats.

The shows Recognise and Represent will start at 8:00pm and Reset will start at 5:00pm. Tickets cost £17.00, however multi-buy tickets for all three shows cost £43.00.

The Friday night will see the Studio stage play host to comedy group The Noise Next Door and their show: Uproar!

Now in the middle of their fourth nationwide tour, the lads promise an anarchic evening of “side-splitting jokes, jaw-dropping characters, and mind-blowing songs”.

The Noise Next Door can often be seen on BBC 1 and BBC 2 as well as BBC Radio 1 and Radio 4.

The show kicks off at 7:45pm and tickets cost £13.50 (£11.50 for concessions).

On the Saturday (March 11th) it’s the turn of Jamali Maddixx to bring his brand of comedy to the Studio.

Fresh from a complete sellout run at the Edinburgh Festival Jamali brings us his debut show. A rising star, Jamali has already appeared on BBC 1’s Live at the Apollo, The John Bishop Show as well as having his own series Hate Thy Neighbour on Viceland.

This show starts at 7:45pm and tickets cost £13.00 (£11.00 for concessions).

Also on the Saturday, on the main stage, is Gary Delaney’s show: There’s something about Gary.

Gary is the only comic ever to have got two gags in the same top 10 for Dave’s TV Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe. His television and radio credits include Robert’s Web, Loose Ends, and Russell Kane’s Whistle-Stop Tour.

The show starts at 8:00pm and tickets cost £16.00. There is an age guidance of 16+ for this particular show.

On the final day of the festival, Sunday, March 12, we’ll see Nish Kumar take to the Studio stage.

Nish’s show earned him the Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee 2015, and is described as ‘a comedy show about history, democracy and capitalism.’

Nish has been on BBC 1’s Have I Got News for You and is also the current presenter of the popular BBC Radio 4 Extra show: Newsjack.

Tickets cost £13.00 (£11 for concessions). The show will begin at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile the main stage will feature a sell-out show from the extremely popular Rob Beckett.

Rob has appeared on countless television shows including BBC 1’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown, BBC 2’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, and ITV 2’s Celebrity Juice. Rob is also a host of Dave’s podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith, as well as hosting Absolute Radio’s hit show, Rock’n’Roll Football.

Tickets available from the box office on 01733 207239 or go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com