There’s a Whole New World of panto excitement coming to the Broadway

Spectacular professional pantomime returns to Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre at Christmas for the first time in a decade - with Aladdin promising spectacular sets, lavish costumes, a live band and a flying - oh yes it is! - carpet.

Playing the title role of Aladdin will be the charming Andrew Cannon (currently appearing in ‘Imagine This’ at the Union Theatre in London.)

Joining Andrew is seasoned pantomime dame Mark Hyde as the outrageously funny Widow Twankey .

Mark has played almost every pantomime dame role going, in many of the UK’s finest venues.

Mark will be hoping to have the audience rolling in the aisles along with Ben Cupit who plays his sidekick Wishee Washee.

Oliver Broad plays the baddie we all love to boo ... Abanazar.

Daniel Bell, producer for KD Theatre Productions said: “We have been auditioning in London for the last few weeks searching for the very best performers that The Broadway deserves.

“This pantomime is about quality - and we are delighted with the high calibre of talent that have joined the cast.

“The production will be directed by pantomime veteran Scott Ritchie, who has directed large scale pantomimes all over the UK.

“Added to this will be spectacular sets, new lavish costumes and a live band, and not many pantomimes have live musicians these days!

“We also have an amazing flying carpet.”

Giving the show a very local feel will be talented musical theatre students from Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough, who will be joining the professional cast as the junior chorus.

Broadway Theatre manager Harrison Fuller said: “We are delighted to be working with KD Productions to bring pantomime back to The Broadway.

“Aladdin is an enchanting story filled with magic, making it the ideal production for our first Christmas show. We look forward to welcoming audiences to the theatre over the festive period.”

Aladdin will run at The Broadway from December 14 - 31. Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebroadway, by calling the Box Office on 01733 306071, or calling at The Broadway in person.

The Broadway’s website can be found at www.thebroadway.today.