It’s a Tudor-tastic Wolf Hall spoof

Continuing their tradition for mad-cap spoofs, this year Eastern Angles have gone all historic with Stoat Hall - a fun-packed Christmas show featuring Henry VIII and a cast of East Anglian Tudors.

Centre-stage (at the Key Theatre Studio, January 24-28) we find Sir Roger De Polfrey, the once reputable Duke of Suffolk, and owner of Stoat Hall.

Allergic to responsibility, Sir Roger craves a simple life bumbling along desperately trying to avoid the demands of his eccentric wife Aveline and his lovelorn daughters.

But, with his once impressive stately home falling into disrepair, and being based bang in the middle of a pilgrimage route, De Polfrey has his work cut out.

To make matters worse, the Secret Order of the Stoats have hatched a scurrilous plan and Henry VIII and his entourage have announced a surprise visit!

Could this be a chance to marry off one his daughters to the noble king?

Expect alchemy, eccentricity, scary stoats and royal romance in this affectionate re- working of Wolf Hall.

The cast of five is made up of Geri Allen, Matt Jopling, Richard Mainwaring, Patrick Neyman and Violet Patton-Ryder.

Richard will be familiar to Eastern Angles audiences for his roles in previous Christmas shows, The Ghost of the Old Rep and Master of Mayhem.

Violet’s theatre credits include Kneehigh Theatre’s UK tour of Brief Encounter and Sweet Bird of Youth (with Kim Cattrell) at The Old Vic.

Geri’s credits include National tours of Danny the Champion of the World and The Wind in The Willows.

Stoat Hall is written and directed by Pat Whymark and Julian Harries, and designed by Richard Evans.

For tickets contact the Key box office on 01733 207239 or go online to www.vivacity-peterborough.com