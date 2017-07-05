Broadway Theatre deal completed with full programme of entertainment from September

The new manager of Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre is promising a full programme of entertainment from September after agreeing a deal to lease the iconic venue.

A variety of music acts, shows, plays and other forms of entertainment are being promised seven days a week by new managing director Mark Ringer who has taken over the running of the theatre on Broadway.

Peter Dawe with Mark Ringer

Mr Ringer, who previously ran the popular Willow Festival in the city, said: “We will begin a full programme of entertainment from September 1.

“In the coming months we will also be looking to promote our separate conference centre, which gives organisers a 5,000 square foot canvas to work with.

“We will also provide Walter’s Bar & Eatery as a place for people to be able to meet up, have a snack and a drink in a unique and relaxing atmosphere. We’ll even have live background music in there, to help set the mood.”

The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed the deal to take over the running of the Broadway in April, with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral candidate Peter Dawe joining Mr Ringer in attempting to lease the theatre from owner Rinaldo Fasulo, with the option of buying it later on.

Mr Dawe leads the Dawe Charitable Trust, which is backing the project. He said: “I noted in my campaign that I was very much about Peterborough as well as Cambridge, and this is evidence of that being the case.

“The Broadway is going to play a key part in reinvigorating the community. We will be bringing positive, memorable occasions and nights out to those who would otherwise have to travel further afield to savour what we will have on offer, and meaning less need to have to travel to London.”

The deal for the Broadway has scuppered plans, revealed by the PT a year ago, to convert the theatre into 50 luxury apartments.

Peterborough City Council had made its own offer to buy the theatre, which seats 1,100, but this was unsuccessful.

Mr Ringer said work now begins in earnest to book a range of entertainment for the Broadway, but this is unlikely to include West End shows from Bill Kenwright Limited after the two parties admitted negotiations had proven difficult.

The theatre first opened as an Odeon on September 2, 1937, and to mark the 80th anniversary the BBC Concert Orchestra will perform live on stage in a spectacular musical salute to Hollywood’s greatest composers.

The new management team has set up a questionnaire to ask residents what they would like from the Broadway. To take part, visit www.emtv.uk.

RELATED

Big plans for Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre under new owners

BBC Concert orchestra will celebrate Broadway Theatre’s 80th birthday

No Kenwright shows expected at Broadway