The story of Freemans workers is brought to life on stage

All Wrapped Up in Westwood - a community play based on the experiences of people who worked at Freemans Distribution Centre in Peterborough - opens in the city on Thursday (26th).

Written by Eastern Angles’ Artistic Director Ivan Cutting and directed by Poppy Rowley, the musical play will be performed at The Undercroft theatre in the basement of Serpentine Green Shopping Centre by a cast of 24 local community performers (untilNovember 5).

Rehearsals for All Wrapped Up

Eastern Angles have spent six months creating the show by visiting Peterborough city archives, researching verbatim accounts from the time and interviewing former Freemans employees.

“The response the project has been amazing,” says writer Ivan Cutting. “Everyone in Peterborough seems to know someone who worked for Freemans, and they all have a story to tell. The overriding feeling seems to be that it was very sociable place to work - a place where lifelong friendships were formed and family members worked side by side.”

“But another interesting aspect of the story was the fight for equal pay for women – this is something we cover in the play, it was Peterborough’s equivalent to ‘Made in Dagenham’”

All Wrapped Up in Westwood is part of a wider Heritage Lottery Funded project, Delivered by Freemans which will continue until March 2018 with further oral history interviews, and exhibition and special booklet celebrating the role of Freemans and its employees in Peterborough.

Tickets for All Wrapped Up in Westwood are available by ringing the Eastern Angles Box Office on 01473 211498 or by visiting: www.easternangles.co.uk